LONDON, April 18 British motor insurance rates
held steady in the first quarter compared with the previous
quarter, as January price cuts balanced out a recent rise in
insurance premium tax, a survey showed on Monday.
The cost of an average comprehensive motor premium held at
671 pounds ($953.09), according to the latest index from price
comparison website Confused.com and insurance broker and
consultancy Willis Towers Watson.
"Insurers regularly cut prices in January, which has a
knock-on effect for the remainder of the quarter," said Steve
Fletcher, head of data services at Confused.com, which is owned
by Admiral.
"Insurance prices have been rising at a steady pace for the
last 24 months, and the last few months are unlikely to be
indicators of a period of stagnation," Fletcher added.
The cost of a comprehensive policy rose 13.2 percent last
year, the index showed. A jump in insurance premium tax in the
fourth quarter, to 9.5 from 6 percent, was passed onto
customers, insurers say. The tax has since been raised again, to
10 percent.
FTSE 100 companies Admiral and Direct Line are
among the leading players in the competitive motor insurance
market, where analysts say it is hard to make a profit.
($1 = 0.7040 pounds)
