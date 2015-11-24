LONDON Nov 24 Britain's markets watchdog has begun looking at whether the use of "big data" boosts or restrains competition in insurance products.

Big data refers to the use of new or expanded data on consumers and the Financial Conduct Authority said it wanted to understand how this has developed in recent years and might change.

The use of big data brings both benefits and risks for consumers, it said.

"We are keen to talk to both consumers and industry to understand Big Data's impact on firms' decisions, and in turn the effects that this is having on consumers," said Christopher Woolard, FCA director of strategy and competition.

