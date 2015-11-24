LONDON Nov 24 Britain's markets watchdog has
begun looking at whether the use of "big data" boosts or
restrains competition in insurance products.
Big data refers to the use of new or expanded data on
consumers and the Financial Conduct Authority said it wanted to
understand how this has developed in recent years and might
change.
The use of big data brings both benefits and risks for
consumers, it said.
"We are keen to talk to both consumers and industry to
understand Big Data's impact on firms' decisions, and in turn
the effects that this is having on consumers," said Christopher
Woolard, FCA director of strategy and competition.
"We will then be able to consider what further steps may
need to be taken."
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)