(Adds detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Nov 24 Britain's financial watchdog has
begun looking at how "big data" affects prices of home and car
insurance to see if a formal market review is needed.
Big data refers to the use of new or expanded data on
consumers from a wide range of internal and outside sources such
as debit and credit card purchases, social media postings,
mobile phone apps, and even from sensors in cars to show driving
habits.
The Financial Conduct Authority said it wanted to understand
how this has developed in recent years and might change over the
next five years.
The use of big data brings both benefits and risks for
consumers, it said.
"We are keen to talk to both consumers and industry to
understand Big Data's impact on firms' decisions, and in turn
the effects that this is having on consumers," said Christopher
Woolard, FCA director of strategy and competition.
"We will then be able to consider what further steps may
need to be taken."
Big Data could be improving the way insurers assess risks
and hence price their products, the FCA said. It will also look
at whether Big Data has a different impact on customers who are
not typical.
"For example, these could be consumers with an unspent
criminal conviction trying to purchase home insurance or
consumers with a disability who require modified vehicles," the
FCA said.
The watchdog said it was also aware that increased use of
data could concern some consumers and affect their trust in
insurance products.
The cost of investing in Big Data gathering could also
become a barrier for new insurers to enter the market or
existing ones to stay competitive, the FCA said.
"We are also interested in whether there is evidence that
Big Data impacts on the number of firms that compete to provide
retail general insurance products, in particular private motor
and home insurance, and their market shares," the watchdog said.
The FCA will publish a feedback statement in mid-2016 with
its findings and an outline of its response.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely and Adrian
Croft)