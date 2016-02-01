LONDON Feb 1 Britain's financial watchdog fined five individuals and two firms a total of 15.5 million pounds ($22.14 million) on Monday for significant "integrity and competence failings" in relation to professional indemnity insurance for lawyers.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Shay Reches, a director at Coverall Worldwide, and with responsibility for a managing general agent, Aderia UK Limited, was central to setting up and operating the insurance schemes.

"In doing so, Mr Reches recklessly directed payments of insurance premiums to parties other than the insurers and reinsurers responsible for paying claims, increasing the risk that policyholders' claims would not be paid," the FCA said in a statement.

"This misconduct contributed to the failure of several insurance schemes as well as to three insurers going into administration. As a result, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (the FSCS) has had to pay substantial claims, totalling 12.7 million pounds as at the end of 2015."

The FCA has banned Reches from working in financial services and fined him 1 million pounds. Reches has also agreed to pay 13.1 million pounds to the three insurers.

"If he fails to pay this amount or any part of it, the fine will be increased by the amount unpaid," the FCA said.

The FCA said action was also taken against Colin McIntosh, Millburn Insurance Company Limited, Coverall, Robert Bygrave, Andrea Sadler, Wayne Redgrave and Bar Professions Limited.

($1 = 0.7001 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)