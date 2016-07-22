LONDON, July 22 Britain's markets regulator said on Friday it has found significant shortcomings and potential mis-selling in the way agents for insurance firms operate, forcing it to close down sales activities at two firms.

Appointed representatives sell insurance under the supervision of the insurers who are directly authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

"The FCA's main concern is the material risk of customer detriment arising from the activities of appointed representatives that are not subject to appropriate control and oversight from their principal," the watchdog said in a statement.

"The FCA has also found examples of potential mis-selling and customer detriment as a result of appointed representatives' actions at a third of the principal firms included in the review, with most of these issues not previously identified by the principals," the FCA added.

The FCA said it has taken "early intervention actions" in relation to five of the so-called principal or regulated firms, including asking two of them to cease sales activities.

