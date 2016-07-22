(Recasts, adds insurance broker comment, background)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 22 A British financial watchdog
opened the way to another possible round of costly compensation
claims on Friday, saying it had found evidence that insurance
agents had falsified documents, faked signatures and saddled
people with products that would never pay out.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), set up in 2013 to
crack down on customer rip-offs, said its study of 15 unnamed
insurance companies and their agents found widespread examples
of poor practice.
However there was no indication of the likely size of any
compensation payouts and whether they would be on the scale of
other scandals such as the mis-selling of payment protection
insurance (PPI), which has cost the banks billions of pounds.
The FCA cited one firm with a network of motor dealer agents
for example which it said had failed to discipline an agent
after identifying mis-selling, including the falsification of
customer documentation, the FCA said.
Agents from another firm mis-represented themselves by
claiming to be from the firm that initially sold the appliance
to the customer, while other agents sold travel insurance to
customers with pre-existing medical conditions which would not
be covered by the policy.
Rather than giving the sector time to put its house in
order, the watchdog ordered so-called Section 166 reviews on two
firms, meaning they will have to pay for an outside expert to
review their policies against mis-selling.
It has told two other firms to cease sales activities. These
four firms and a fifth must stop taking on new agents.
The FCA did not name any of the companies involved but said
it had found examples of potential mis-selling and "customer
detriment" as a result of agents' actions at a third of the
insurance firms included in the review, meaning compensation
claims are possible.
EVIDENCE OF MIS-SELLING
Matt Browne, insurance regulatory director at consultants
PwC, said the review will likely come as a shock and trigger a
review of agents. "Some firms may have to pay redress to
customers, as evidence of customer detriment including products
being mis-sold was found by the FCA's review," Browne said,
without estimated the scale of any payouts.
The British Insurance Brokers' Association said it was
confident the current industry model can offer customers
appropriate insurance, especially in well-managed, properly
supervised organisations.
The Association of British Insurers said that while the
review looked at brokers and retailers rather than insurers, it
raised important issues for the wider insurance market.
Agents are not directly regulated by the watchdog but must
be subject to scrutiny by the insurance firms, which are
regulated.
Britain's general insurance sector comprises 400 insurers
and 5,100 intermediaries that are directly authorised. Some of
the firms have over 20,000 agents.
The FCA will write to all chief executives of general
insurance companies, telling them what actions it expects them
to take to address problems raised by the review.
It will also consider whether enforcement action is needed,
or changes to rules or in the way firms are authorised.
The watchdog's 43-page review covered a sample of 15
insurance firms which had 10,594 agents operating in 1,684
locations. It said about half the insurance companies could not
show they have understood the nature, scale and complexity of
risks from agents.
