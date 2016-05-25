(Corrects spelling of James Rakow in paragraphs three and
eight)
LONDON May 25 UK motor insurers made an
underwriting loss in 2015 and that loss is likely to deepen this
year as higher insurance taxes encourage drivers to shop around
for the cheapest deal, a survey from consultancy Deloitte said
on Wednesday.
Insurance premium tax rose last year by 3.5 percentage
points to 9.5 percent, and has risen again this year, to 10
percent. Insurers generally pass the tax onto consumers,
analysts say.
"Large rate increases and changes to insurance premium tax
have meant many consumers' pockets have suffered," said James
Rakow, insurance partner at Deloitte.
"Insurers will need to work harder to tailor products and
premiums to individual needs."
The net combined ratio for the sector was 102 percent in
2015, Deloitte said, meaning 102 pounds was spent on claims and
expenses for every 100 pounds of premium received.
Deloitte forecast the net combined ratio could rise to 104
percent this year, dropping back to 102 percent in 2017.
Major UK motor insurers include Admiral and Direct
Line.
Motor insurers have relied on tapping into reserves,
investment returns or add-on services such as legal assistance
to boost profits, Rakow said.
The value of insurance premiums rose 5 percent last year to
a total of 13.7 billion pounds ($19.90 billion), the survey
said.
($1 = 0.6883 pounds)
