* After record 2014, Q1 saw company deals worth 800 mln
pounds
* Deficits, deal complexity hitting volume of deals
* Just 27 pct of firms looking to do a full deal - Aon
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Aug 3 A revenue boost to British life
insurers from companies looking to pass on their pension scheme
risk is looking uncertain, as low interest rates make scheme
deficits wider and deals harder to reach.
Insurers are putting their faith in so-called bulk-annuity
deals to fill a hole left by changes to the pensions industry
earlier this year, which have at least halved demand from
individuals for annuities providing an income for life.
Leader of the pack in bulk annuities last year was Legal &
General, with two deals alone bringing in more than 5
billion pounds ($7.8 billion) in premiums.
But after a record 13 billion pound year for bulk business
in 2014 for the sector as a whole, sales fell off in the first
quarter of 2015 to 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) of
premiums, compared with around 4 billion in the same quarter a
year earlier, analysts say.
While business traditionally picks up in the second half of
the year, a weaker than expected showing as insurers begin to
report earnings this week may cut overall revenue growth from
annuity sales.
The complexity of these bulk deals means some can take many
months to be structured, making the deal pipeline irregular and
hard to plan for. The administrative burden for scheme trustees
and competition from new-entrant insurers also makes deals
harder.
Mark Paxton, bulk annuity consultant at Barnett Waddingham,
said for insurers expanding into bulk annuities from individual
deals, "it's taking longer than they thought, they are finding
out how difficult it is."
As a result, second-quarter data, due to be released as
insurers begin reporting earnings this week, is expected to be
light, said Gordon Aitken, analyst at RBC.
Companies with big pension scheme deficits are looking to
close them to new members and then either continue to run the
schemes themselves, or sell the risk on to an insurer, thereby
removing all liability from their balance sheets.
But prolonged low interest rates means many company schemes
do not have enough money in them. Funding is currently below 85
percent, data from the Pension Protection Fund showed.
To close the gap, companies have several options. One is to
invest in riskier assets to try to improve returns; another is
to hope interest rates rise to help make their income-bearing
investments more profitable.
MORE CASH
Companies can also pump more cash directly into the schemes
to make a deal with an insurer more likely, or if a full deal is
too hard to reach, they can do a partial deal, where an insurer
buys some of the risk.
Absent a closing of the gap, much of the 2 trillion pounds
in defined benefit pension scheme liabilities currently with UK
Plc is likely to remain there.
That has not stopped more insurers including Scottish
Widows, LV= and Canada Life looking to challenge existing
providers such as Legal & General.
Scottish Widows, part of Lloyds Banking Group, said
last week it completed its first bulk annuity transaction in the
first half and planned more deals this year, while Vanessa Owen,
head of retirement solutions products at LV=, said it was a
"logical area for us to investigate and we are actively pursuing
opportunities".
For Paul Traynor, international head of insurance at BNY
Mellon, the need for data to provide an accurate estimate of how
long pensioners will live could be a barrier to entry, as "the
established players have decades of data".
While company boards may be more prepared to make cash
injections into their schemes as the year ends and they have a
better idea of cashflows, the prospect of a UK base rate rise
over coming months means some companies may prefer to wait and
see if it helps close their deficits.
Jay Shah, head of origination at bulk annuity provider
Pension Insurance Corp, said that if interest rates were higher,
"we would be flooded with people wanting to buy out their
pension schemes".
Consultants KPMG have predicted the bulk annuity market
could grow to 20 billion pounds a year by 2020, which would more
than compensate for a recent halving in the market for
individuals to buy annuities.
But a study by consultants Aon Hewitt on Monday showed that
just 27 percent of schemes surveyed had identified a full bulk
annuity deal as their long-term objective, with the remainder
planning to keep running the schemes themselves.
($1 = 0.6402 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)