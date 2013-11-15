LONDON Nov 15 London will join a handful of
cities launching their own internet domain names next year to
build a greater online presence and promote the British capital,
the mayor's office said on Friday.
ICANN, the world body that oversees the web's naming
conventions, gave London the go-ahead this week to use its own
unique domain name from 2014, along with New York, Berlin,
Vienna and Brussels.
The city's mayor, Boris Johnson, said adopting the ".london"
suffix would enable organisations to associate themselves more
closely with London's global brand.
"This is also an excellent opportunity to expand London's
digital presence, which in turn is set to generate funds to
invest back into the city," he said in a statement.
ICANN's Vice President for Europe, Nigel Hickson, said that,
in addition to country-specific domains such as ".uk", there are
currently only 22 generic top-level domains, including the
familiar ".com".
He said ICANN had received requests for broad domains such
as ".music" or ".tree", as well as from companies seeking to use
their names as a domain.
Hickson told Reuters he expected the number of domains to
skyrocket, with as many as 1,000 new generic domains to be
approved in the next year.
Hickson noted that it is not cheap to run an entity to
register and sell domain names, but hoped the impact of
expanding domain names would improve competition on the web.
(Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Kevin Liffey)