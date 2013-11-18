LONDON Nov 18 Google and Microsoft unveiled
measures to block online searches for child sex abuse images on
Monday as part of a bid by British authorities to crackdown on
Internet paedophiles.
The companies said as many as 100,000 search terms will now
fail to produce results and trigger warnings that child abuse
imagery is illegal while offering advice on where to get help.
The world's two largest search engine operators' move was a
rare display of unity ahead of an Internet safety summit on
Monday hosted by Prime Minister David Cameron.
Cameron welcomed the progress to block illegal content but
said far more still needed to be done.
"If more isn't done to stop illegal child abuse content
being found, we will do what is necessary to protect our
children," he tweeted ahead of the summit that will announce a
new trans-Atlantic task force to tackle online child abuse.
The summit comes after Cameron this summer called on
Internet firms to do more to stop access to illegal images.
Now both companies have introduced new algorithms that will
prevent searches for child abuse imagery.
Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt wrote in
Britain's Daily Mail newspaper that these changes had cleaned up
the results for over 100,000 queries that might be related to
the sexual abuse of children.
"As important, we will soon roll out these changes in more
than 150 languages, so the impact will be truly global," he
wrote, adding the restrictions would be launched in Britain
first then expanded to other languages in the next six months.
Both Google and Microsoft, who were due to join
other Internet companies at the summit on Monday, have also
agreed to use their technological expertise to help in the
identification of abuse images.
Schmidt said Google planned to provide engineers to give
technical support to the Internet Watch Foundation in Britain
and the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,
and to fund internships for engineers at these organisations.
Conservative parliamentarian Claire Perry, who is Cameron's
adviser on childhood, said British and U.S. law enforcement
agencies would back up this effort by tracking paedophiles using
the "hidden Internet" or so-called "dark web" of encrypted
networks to distribute images of child abuse.