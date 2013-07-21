By William James
LONDON, July 21 British Prime Minister David
Cameron challenged the Internet search engine providers Google
, Yahoo and Bing on Sunday to block
images of child abuse, calling for more action against online
pornography.
In a television interview, Cameron said search engines must
block results for searches using blacklisted keywords to stop
Internet users accessing illegal images.
Evidence in two recent high-profile child murders in Britain
has shown that the killers accessed online child pornography.
Although search companies have pledged to help remove images
from the Internet, Cameron says he wants them to go further.
"I have a very clear message for Google, Bing, Yahoo and the
rest. You have a duty to act on this - and it is a moral duty,"
Cameron was due to say in a speech on Monday, according to an
advance text, demanding that the companies report back to him in
October on their progress.
Cameron also said the government was ready to introduce new
laws if search engine providers did not offer enough
cooperation.
Last week, U.S. authorities said they had arrested 255
people suspected of sexually exploiting children online in a
cross-border operation involving eight other countries.
In June, Google donated around 3 million pounds ($4.6
million) to combat the problem, including 1 million pounds to
the Internet Watch Foundation, a group committed to ridding the
Internet of child pornography.
"We have a zero tolerance attitude to child sexual abuse
imagery. Whenever we discover it, we respond quickly to remove
and report it," a Google spokesperson said.
Bing, owned by Microsoft Corp, said it would support
education and deterrence campaigns and that it was working with
the British government to determine the best industry-wide
approach to tackle illegal content.
Yahoo was not immediately available for comment.