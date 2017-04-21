* Aon, JLT, Marsh, UIB and Willis say cooperating with FCA
* Probe is one of the first of its kind by FCA
(Updates number of brokers, adds UIB statement, potential
sanction)
By Carolyn Cohn and Esha Vaish
LONDON, April 21 Britain's financial watchdog is
investigating five insurance brokers over information-sharing on
aviation insurance, the companies said, in one of the first
cases of its kind by the watchdog.
Aon, Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT), Marsh
, UIB and Willis Towers Watson issued statements
saying they were cooperating with the Financial Conduct
Authority's investigation, with Willis and Marsh adding the
probe followed recent visits by the FCA to their offices.
"The FCA indicated that it had reasonable grounds for
suspecting that Marsh Limited and others have been sharing
competitively sensitive information within the aviation
(re)insurance sector," Marsh said in its statement on Friday.
Marsh said it was also conducting its own review of its
aviation insurance business, with the help of an external law
firm.
The FCA declined to comment. The watchdog was given new
powers in 2015 to crack down on uncompetitive behaviour, and had
hitherto only mentioned one other enforcement case, in March
last year, without elaborating further.
The watchdog has powers to fine firms the equivalent of up
to 10 percent of worldwide turnover in the last business year.
Aviation insurance - covering airlines against damages to
their planes and injuries to passengers caused by accidents or
war or terror attacks - totalled around 1.5 billion pounds
($1.9 billion) in gross written premium in 2015 across Lloyd's
of London and other London-based insurers.
The sector has been under pricing pressure for several
years, due to increased competition given relatively high
returns compared with many asset markets.
Following a report in The Insurance Insider, Aon said in a
statement late on Thursday that it was "working diligently" with
the regulator, but could not comment on the details of the
ongoing investigation.
It said aviation broking represented less than $100 million
in global revenue in 2016.
JLT, in a statement earlier on Friday, said it was
"providing all appropriate assistance to the FCA", and UIB and
Willis Towers Watson said in emailed statements that they were
"cooperating fully" with the FCA investigation.
($1 = 0.7822 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong
and Susan Fenton)