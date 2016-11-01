LONDON Nov 1 * UK retail equity funds see outflows of 620 million pounds ($758.45 million) in September - Investment Association.

* Follows outflows of 162 million pounds in August and 1 billion pounds in July.

* Overall assets under management in UK mutual funds totalled 1 trillion pounds in September.

* Net retail inflows of 664 million pounds.

* Net institutional inflows of 648 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8175 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)