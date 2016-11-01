BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
LONDON Nov 1 * UK retail equity funds see outflows of 620 million pounds ($758.45 million) in September - Investment Association.
* Follows outflows of 162 million pounds in August and 1 billion pounds in July.
* Overall assets under management in UK mutual funds totalled 1 trillion pounds in September.
* Net retail inflows of 664 million pounds.
* Net institutional inflows of 648 million pounds.
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO