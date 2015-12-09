LONDON Dec 9 Some wealth management firms and private banks need to do more to ensure the investments they make are in line with the risk appetite of their customers, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday.

The watchdog published the findings of a so-called thematic review into a sector that manages over 1.8 million portfolios for customers in Britain with over 600 billion pounds ($904 billion) of assets under management.

"Our thematic review has shown that firms need to do more to ensure that the composition of the portfolios they manage truly reflects the investment needs and risk appetite of their customers, especially those who have a limited capacity for, or desire to, expose themselves to the risk of capital loss," the FCA said.

"We expect firms to take note of our findings and ensure that they are able to demonstrate how the portfolios they manage are suitable."

