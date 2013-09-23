LONDON, Sept 23 British investors are being
over-charged by mutual funds, whose managers often copy industry
benchmarks rather than pick financial investments themselves,
according to a report published on Monday.
Research by the True and Fair Campaign, which lobbies for
clearer charging by fund managers, shows around 40 percent of a
typical UK equities fund is effectively a copy of weightings in
the overall stock market.
However, investors are often paying for "active" fund
managers who aim to outsmart competitors and beat benchmarks.
These funds can cost up to three times the fees for passive
funds that merely match the market and are commonly used as a
cheap way to access an asset class or sector.
This could have cost British investors 3 billion pounds
($4.8 billion) in excess charges over the last five years,
according to the report.
The True and Fair Campaign is spearheaded by Alan and Gina
Miller who run SCM Partners, a boutique wealth manager that
invests client money into exchange traded funds, tracking
indexes.
They have become prominent critics of charging structures in
investment management and last year launched a campaign to
impose a standardised code for disclosure of fees.
According to their latest report, nearly half of the British
fund industry is guilty of "closet indexing".
Investors are largely unaware of this, Gina Miller said,
because of a lack of transparency in the funds industry.
"Because UK funds only have to report what they own once a
year, most investors will be unaware that in many cases they are
often misled into buying something which turns out to be just an
illusion," she said.
The Investment Management Association was not immediately
available for comment.