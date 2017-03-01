LONDON, March 1 Investors in planned stock
market flotations will get independent research about the
company sooner under proposals made by Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority on Wednesday.
Under existing rules, the prospectus, which gives in-depth
information about the company that plans to list, is only made
available late in the initial public offering process.
Analysts at banks who are not involved in the IPO also have
little access to the information they need to produce research
to rival that from banks "connected" to the float.
"This is of particular concern given the conflicts of
interest that arise during the production of connected research,
including analysts coming under pressure to produce favourable
research on an offering if their bank is to secure a place on
the book-running syndicate," the FCA said in a statement.
Under the proposed rules, the prospectus would be published
before the "connected" research.
Providers of independent research would also have access to
the company's management before connected research is published.
"The proposals we have outlined in today's consultation
paper are designed to improve the range, and timeliness of
higher quality information that is available to investors during
the process," Christopher Woolard, the FCA's executive director
of strategy and competition, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)