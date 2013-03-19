By Estelle Shirbon
| LONDON, March 19
LONDON, March 19 An Iranian bank appealed to
Britain's Supreme Court on Tuesday against sanctions imposed on
it by the British government in 2009 over alleged links to
Iran's nuclear programme.
Bank Mellat, Iran's biggest private sector lender, wants the
sanctions lifted on the basis that the government has failed to
provide evidence of a connection between itself and Tehran's
nuclear activities.
Bank Mellat won a similar legal battle against European
Union sanctions in January, raising concerns among diplomats
that court rulings could erode the sanctions regime against
Iran.
Tehran says its nuclear work has only peaceful purposes but
the U.N. Security Council has ordered it to suspend uranium
enrichment, concerned that its ultimate goal is to develop the
means to build nuclear weapons.
"Sanctions are an important way to enforce international law
in a peaceful manner, but they must be subject to the rule of
law and require evidence," said Sarosh Zaiwalla, a London-based
lawyer representing Bank Mellat.
The sanctions against Bank Mellat, which came into force in
October 2009, prevent anyone in the British financial sector
from having any business relationship or conducting any
transactions with the bank.
Bank Mellat says it has been unable to defend itself against
the government's allegation that it indirectly facilitated the
nuclear programme because some of the evidence, obtained from
intelligence sources, was heard in secret in a lower court.
The government wants the Supreme Court to consider the
secret material as part of its deliberations on Bank Mellat's
appeal. But the bank says that would be unfair as it has not
been shown the evidence against it in order to rebut it.
The debate highlights the challenge for Western governments
seeking to impose sanctions on Iranian companies, caught between
the need to provide sufficient evidence to stand up in court
while not compromising intelligence sources.
Civil rights group Liberty has intervened in the case,
arguing that it would go against open justice for the Supreme
Court to consider secret material, and it would breach Bank
Mellat's right to a fair trial.
But a lawyer acting for the government, Jonathan Swift, told
the court it would be "disabled" from understanding the rulings
made by the lower courts if it did not see the whole picture.
The issue of how the Supreme Court handles the secret
material is considered so important that the case is being heard
by nine judges instead of the usual five.
The hearings are scheduled to last three days, with the
whole of Tuesday devoted to legal arguments about whether the
court should or should not look at the secret material.
Once it has decided what to do about that issue, the Supreme
Court will go on to consider the question of whether the
sanctions against Bank Mellat were lawful or not. It will give
its judgment on that at a later date.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Jon Hemming)