LONDON Feb 5 Iranian authorities are
increasingly arresting and threatening the families of British
Broadcasting Corporation journalists to force them to
quit its Persian news service, the BBC's head said on Sunday.
Mark Thompson, director-general of the BBC, said he was
speaking out to try and embarrass Tehran to end what he said was
a campaign of intimidation against Iranian staff who worked
outside Iran.
"This is a growing pattern. It's systematic and a campaign,"
Thompson told BBC TV.
"What we have decided to do is to be more public than we
have been before in calling for the Iranian authorities to
desist from this, to ask for other governments to try and put as
much pressure as they can and to hope that the embarrassment of
this will get those who are responsible for these actions to
think again."
He said on his blog: "In recent months, we have witnessed
increased levels of intimidation alongside disturbing new
tactics. This includes an attempt to put pressure on those who
work for BBC Persian outside Iran, by targeting family members
who still live inside the country."
There was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities.
BBC Persian staff provide Farsi-language TV, radio and
online services. Few Western journalists are permitted to work
in Iran where the hardline Islamic government views much of the
foreign media with suspicion.
The BBC's TV service has often been jammed and is only
available to owners of illegal satellite receivers.
Last September, Iran arrested several people for supplying
information to the BBC, accusing them of seeking to portray a
negative image of the Islamic Republic.
Thompson said the harassment was getting worse, citing the
case of a sister of a London-based BBC journalist who he said
was arrested in Tehran on unspecified charges, threatened and
intimidated.
"She was quite clear this was absolutely associated with the
fact that her sister was working for the Persian service in
London," he said.
Thompson said such pressure was designed to force people to
resign from the BBC or become informants for the Iranian
intelligence service.
Despite attempts by Tehran to prevent access to the BBC, he
said Iranians were very ingenious at finding ways of reaching
the service. "We know from the extraordinary feedback we get
(that) it's watched and relied upon by many, many millions of
people inside Iran," he said.