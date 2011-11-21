BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services to approve allotment of NCDs worth 2 bln rupees
June 14 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
LONDON Nov 21 Britain is coordinating financial sanctions imposed on Iran on Monday together with the United States and Canada, a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said.
"The coordinated action is with the U.S. and Canada," the spokesman said.
"We want to talk to other European countries about it too," he added, saying Britain expected to discuss further sanctions against Iran at meeting of European Union foreign ministers in December.
Britain imposed new financial sanctions on Iran on Monday, ordering all UK financial institutions to stop doing business with their Iranian counterparts and with the central bank of Iran.
OTTAWA, June 14 Canadian household debt as a share of income dipped in the first quarter but remained near record highs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday in a report likely to reinforce concerns that consumers are becoming overly indebted.