DUBAI, April 6 An Iranian suspected of helping
kidnap a British-Iranian businessman in Dubai has been arrested
in Thailand and deported to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an
official source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Ali Rehmat Assadi will stand trial in the UAE on charges of
abducting Abbas Yazdi, who went missing in June, the source
added. Yazdi's wife, Atena, has told UAE media she feared he
might have been kidnapped by Iranian intelligence officers.
Iran has denied any role in Yazdi's disappearance.
UAE authorities said in January they had detained three
Iranians suspected of being part of a group that had kidnapped
Yazdi, a businessman who owns a general trading company in the
Gulf Arab emirate.
The official source said on Sunday that Assadi, the subject
of an Interpol "red notice" or international wanted persons
alert requested by Dubai, was the fourth principal member of the
group. There was no immediate word on why Assadi had been in
Thailand.
The Iranian and British governments had been informed of
Assadi's arrest in line with diplomatic and consular
regulations, the source said.
Britain's Foreign Office said in August it was in touch with
the Dubai and Iranian governments over the case of Yazdi, who
was 44 years old at the time of his disappearance.
UAE newspaper 7Days has cited Yazdi's wife as saying the
trader and investor was a close childhood friend of the son of
former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.
Britain is among Western nations at odds with Iran over its
nuclear programme and other issues. It shut its embassy in
Tehran after what it called "an attack by government-sponsored
militias" on the mission in November 2011. Iran's embassy in
London was also closed.
British media had reported that, at the time of his
disappearance, Yazdi was giving evidence by video link to an
international arbitration tribunal in The Hague intended to
settle a long-running commercial dispute involving United Arab
Emirates-based Crescent Petroleum and the National Iranian Oil
Company.
There is no suggestion that this involvement in the
arbitration is connected to his disappearance, British media
have said.
