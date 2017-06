LONDON Nov 29 Britain expects other countries to follow Britain's lead in imposing financial sanctions on Iran and will take "robust" action if Tehran reduces its diplomatic relations with London, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday.

Hague was speaking in a parliamentary debate as news broke that protesters had stormed the British Embassy compound in Tehran, smashing windows and burning the British flag, but he made no comment on the incident.

Officials said they were looking into the reports.

