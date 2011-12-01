U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
LONDON Dec 1 Britain will call for stronger economic sanctions on Iran at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels on Thursday after the storming of its embassy in Tehran, UK Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Thursday.
"I will be advocating an intensification of economic sanctions on Iran, particularly to increase the isolation of the Iranian financial sector," he told BBC radio from Brussels.
Britain shut Iran's embassy in London and expelled all its staff on Wednesday, saying the storming of the British mission in Tehran could not have taken place without consent from Iranian authorities. (Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Peter Griffiths)
