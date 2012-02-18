LONDON Feb 18 Iran is clearly trying to
develop a nuclear weapons capability, and if it succeeds it will
set off a dangerous round of nuclear proliferation across the
Middle East, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said in an
interview published on Saturday.
Iran says its uranium enrichment programme is purely for
civilian purposes, but Western powers suspect Tehran is trying
to develop the ability to produce nuclear weapons.
Western powers have been pressing Tehran to hold substantive
talks on its nuclear programme and want it to halt its uranium
enrichment, but Iran says it has an absolute right to press
ahead with its plans.
Several rounds of increasingly punitive United Nations and
Western sanctions have failed to persuade Iran to stop its
enrichment programme, some of which has been moved to
underground buildings for greater security.
The Iranians "are clearly continuing their nuclear weapons
programme," Hague told The Daily Telegraph. "If they obtain
nuclear weapons capability, I think other nations across the
Middle East will want to develop nuclear weapons."
"The most serious round of nuclear proliferation since
nuclear weapons were invented would have begun, with all the
destabilising effects in the Middle East, and the threat of a
new Cold War in the Middle East without necessarily all the
safety mechanisms," he said. "That would be a disaster in world
affairs."
There has been public discussion in Israel about whether it
should attack Iran to stop it from developing a nuclear bomb,
and tension between the two foes has been raised by attacks on
Israeli diplomats abroad and the recent assassination of an
Iranian nuclear scientist in Tehran.
"We are very clear to all concerned that we are not
advocating military action," Hague said in the interview. "We
support a twin-track strategy of sanctions and pressure, and
negotiations on the other hand."
"We are not favouring the idea of anybody attacking Iran at
the moment," he added.
The latest signal from Tehran that it might be willing to
resume talks on the nuclear issue, in the form of a letter to
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, have been
greeted with cautious optimism by the United States and the
European Union.
(Reporting by Tim Pearce; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)