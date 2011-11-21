(Adds more detail)
LONDON Nov 21 Britain imposed new
financial sanctions on Iran on Monday, ordering all UK financial
institutions to stop doing business with their Iranian
counterparts and with the central bank of Iran, Britain's
finance ministry said.
It said the sanctions were in response to the International
Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) latest report on Iran, which
highlighted further concerns about the possible military
dimensions of Iran's nuclear programme.
Finance Minister George Osborne said Iran's actions posed a
serious threat to national security and the action was being
taken in coordination with other countries.
"This follows the International Atomic Energy Agency's
report uncovering evidence of Iran's development of nuclear
weapons technology. It is also a response to calls from the
Financial Action Task Force for countries to strengthen
safeguards to protect their financial sectors from money
laundering and financing of terrorism risks emanating from Iran.
"We believe the Iranian regime's actions pose a significant
threat to the UK's national security and the international
community. Today's announcement is a further step to preventing
the Iranian regime from acquiring nuclear weapons."
The move will prohibit UK credit and financial institutions
from entering into transactions or business relationships with
banks incorporated in Iran and their branches and subsidiaries.
Firms with existing transactions and business relationships
with Iranian banks will also have to stop doing business with
them, unless they apply for a licence to continue, the Treasury
(finance ministry) said. These licences cover humanitarian
activities, personal remittances and provision of some insurance
and reinsurance.
The Treasury's decision builds on existing financial
sanctions against Iran.
IRAN WARNING
The new sanctions on OPEC-member Iran will not target oil
trading, a source familiar with the terms of the sanctions said.
Earlier on Monday, Iranian Industry Minister Mehdi
Ghazanfari said the West would lose out to other countries if it
imposed unilateral embargoes.
"Sanctions are a lose-lose game in which both side make a
loss. If they don't invest in our oil projects, they will lose
an appealing market," Ghazanfari told a news conference.
The comments came ahead of an expected announcement by the
U.S. Treasury Department later on Monday designating Iran an
area of "primary money laundering concern" a move allowing it to
take steps to further isolate Iran's financial sector.
The U.N. Security Council has imposed four rounds of
sanctions on Iran since 2006 but Russia and China oppose any
further ones, leaving the United States to issue unilateral
measures and pressure its allies to follow suit.
After the U.N.'s nuclear agency said last week Iran appeared
to have worked on designing an atom bomb, Washington has lined
up new sanctions on Iran's petrochemical industry, sources have
told Reuters.
Ghazanfari said several Western countries remained major
trading partners for Iran, citing Germany, Switzerland, France,
Italy among the top ten countries exporting to Iran.
Britain actively discourages trade with Iran and exports to
the country have dropped by almost half over the last year.
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh, additional reporting by David
Milliken; Editing by Janet Lawrence)