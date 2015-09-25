LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's second most powerful
man, George Osborne, will lead a trade delegation to Iran next
year if the Islamic Republic honours a nuclear deal with world
powers, the Financial Times reported.
Six world powers agreed in July to lift sanctions in return
for Iran accepting long-term curbs on a nuclear programme that
the West suspected was aimed at creating a nuclear bomb. Tehran
has always denied seeking nuclear arms.
In a signal of how Western ties have thawed with Iran,
Britain reopened its embassy in Tehran last month and British
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said sanctions could start to
be lifted as early as spring next year.
"Assuming that Iran honours the nuclear deal, and it's
properly verified, I think there will be growing potential to do
business with Iran," the FT quoted finance minister Osborne as
saying.
"Next year I would love to lead a proper, big economic and
trade delegation to Iran," he was quoted as saying.
Iran has 9.3 percent of the world's proven oil reserves, the
fourth largest after Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Canada, and
18.2 percent of the world's natural gas reserves, bigger even
that Russia's 17.4 percent share, according to the BP
Statistical Review of World Energy.
