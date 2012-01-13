DUBAI Jan 13 British Prime Minister David
Cameron told Al Arabiya television during a visit to Saudi
Arabia on Friday that economic pressure on Iran would force it
to reconsider its position, a banner on the bottom of the screen
read. The interview will be broadcast by the Dubai-based channel
later.
The United States is leading an international drive to cut
Iran's oil exports, the latest in a series of sanctions imposed
on Iran in an attempt to push it into negotiations on its
uranium enrichment programme. The West believe Iran is using the
programme to develop an atomic bomb, but Iran denies this,
saying the project is for peaceful purposes.
Cameron met Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah earlier on Friday
in his first visit to the world's top oil exporter since taking
office in 2010.
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs)