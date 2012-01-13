DUBAI Jan 13 British Prime Minister David Cameron told Al Arabiya television during a visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday that economic pressure on Iran would force it to reconsider its position, a banner on the bottom of the screen read. The interview will be broadcast by the Dubai-based channel later.

The United States is leading an international drive to cut Iran's oil exports, the latest in a series of sanctions imposed on Iran in an attempt to push it into negotiations on its uranium enrichment programme. The West believe Iran is using the programme to develop an atomic bomb, but Iran denies this, saying the project is for peaceful purposes.

Cameron met Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah earlier on Friday in his first visit to the world's top oil exporter since taking office in 2010. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs)