UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 British Prime Minister
Theresa May on Tuesday raised concerns about the case of a
detained Iranian-British aid worker with Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani, a Downing Street official said.
Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was
sentenced to five years in prison in Iran on charges that remain
secret, her family said earlier this month.
"The Prime Minister raised a number of consular cases where
we have concerns, including Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe," a Downing
Street official said.
The official said May wanted to understand the situation
after reports that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been sentenced.
Iran's hardline Revolutionary Guards have accused her of
trying to overthrow the country's clerical establishment. The
official charges against her have not been made public and the
Iranian authorities were not immediately available for comment.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation,
a London-based charity that is independent of Thomson Reuters
and operates independently of Reuters News. The Foundation and
her husband have dismissed the Revolutionary Guards' accusation.
The 37-year-old, who appeared in court for the first time in
August, according to Iranian media and her family, was arrested
at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport as she tried to
leave Iran after visiting her parents.
She was separated from her two-year-old daughter, Gabriella,
who has remained in the care of her grandparents.
