LONDON Oct 26 Britain said on Friday it was
opposed to a military strike on Iran "at this moment" over its
disputed nuclear programme, arguing sanctions were having an
effect and diplomacy should be given time.
The comments followed a report by Britain's Guardian
newspaper which said Britain had rebuffed U.S. plans to use its
bases to support the build-up of troops in the Gulf, due to
legal advice warning that a pre-emptive strike would be illegal.
The legal advice says Iran currently does not represent a
"clear and present threat", according to the Guardian, which
cited unnamed sources.
"The government does not believe military action against
Iran is the right course of action at this moment, though no
option is off the table," Prime Minister David Cameron's
spokeswoman told reporters, declining to comment on the legal
advice.
"We want to see the sanctions, which are starting to have
some impact, working, and also engaging with Iran," she said.
The Guardian said Britain had not received a formal U.S.
request to use its bases for a military build-up.
Cameron and Western diplomats believe harsh sanctions
imposed on Iran by the West are beginning to weaken Tehran's
resolve and to stoke public discontent, and that military action
would reverse the trend and rally Iranians to the government.
Israel and the West believe Iran is trying to achieve
nuclear weapons capability. Tehran says its programme is for
purely civilian, energy purposes.
Years of diplomacy and sanctions have failed to resolve the
dispute, raising fears of Israeli military action against its
arch foe and of a new Middle East war.
Talks between the West and Iran could take place after the
Nov. 6 United States presidential election, following three
inconclusive rounds this year.
The appetite for conflict is low in cash-strapped Britain,
as well as in the United States, after recent costly wars in
Iraq and Afghanistan.
In Israel, support for unilateral military action soon
against Iran is by no means universal, and several prominent
public figures have spoken out against such a move.
