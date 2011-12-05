LONDON Dec 5 Iranians living in Britain
fear the latest diplomatic storm between London and Tehran will
strain links with family back home and threaten deep-rooted
business and cultural relations between the two countries.
Growing tensions over Iran's nuclear programme boiled over
last week when protesters ransacked the British embassy in Iran,
an attack Tehran says was carried out by angry students. Britain
struck back, accusing Tehran of clear support for the attacks
and expelled Iranian diplomats in London.
At an Iranian restaurant in west London, customers and staff
debate the fallout of the embassy rampage, and closing of the
Iranian mission in Britain, over cups of hot tea, Persian kebabs
and traditional beef stew.
Fereydoon, who has lived in Britain for 22 years, visited
Iran this summer, but that will be his last visit for a while
for fear his British passport will be seized if he goes back.
"If I go to Iran tomorrow, there's no guarantee I'll be able
to come back," said the 60 year old, who like many others
declined to give his surname for fear of retribution against
himself or his family in Iran.
Distrust of the British runs deep in Iran, where
Britain is nicknamed the "old fox" because of the
commonly held view it still quietly manipulates international
affairs. Britain's role in the 1953 coup that overthrew Iran's
popular prime minister, Mohammad Mossadegh, is etched into the
collective Iranian psyche.
The attack on the British Embassy, which its ambassador
described as "spiteful, mindless vandalism", has left many in
limbo, both in Britain and Iran.
Seeking a visa, Fereydoon's uncle handed British Embassy
staff his passport and the deeds to his house before the attack.
Almost a week later he has no idea what has become of them in
the ransacked compound.
Other practical troubles loom. One waiter said he had hoped
to visit Iran in the next few months but needs to renew his
Iranian passport, and does not know where to go.
If the Iranian Embassy in London remains closed, one option
is for another country to host an Iranian interests section --
similar to American Iranians in applying for passports and birth
certificates at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington.
Another possible solution is to use the Iran's mission in
Ireland to represent Iranians in Britain.
"SWORD TO A BLIND MAN"
The escalation in tensions came after Britain slapped
financial sanctions on Iran last month following a critical
report from the International Atomic Energy Agency over Iran's
nuclear programme.
Britain, the United States and other European allies suspect
Iran is covertly attempting to build nuclear weapons, a charge
the Islamic Republic denies, saying it wants atomic energy only
for electricity and other peaceful uses.
Sitting with Fereydoon at the restaurant was Ali, who left
Iran three decades ago, but remains a frequent visitor.
The 57 year old, who sells Persian rugs and antiques, said
Tehran had the right to develop nuclear power, but that an
atomic bomb in the hands of the Islamic Republic would be like
"giving a sword to a blind man."
He feared a racheting up of tensions, starting with national
flag carrier Iran Air soon ending flights to Britain, though
Tehran on Saturday sought to cool the diplomatic crisis.
"This is just the beginning," said Ali. "For all the
Iranians who are here or who want to come here it's going to be
a problem."
FRESH BREAD FROM TEHRAN
None of the tension between the two countries has stopped
the UK remaining an attractive home for Iranian immigrants.
According to the latest census data, there are now around 70,000
Iranian-born residents in Britain.
In West London, Iranian-owned shops offer express
postal delivery to any address in Iran, and boast of their fresh
"sangak" bread straight from the ovens of Tehran's bakeries.
With migration has come cultural exchange. Aliasghar
Ramezanpoor, a former Iranian culture minister, now helps
organize exhibitions for Iranian artists in London. He said it
is going to become more difficult to secure visas for artists
and permission from Tehran to showcase their work.
"London is one of the most important centres for Iranian
artists to sell their art and get international support to be
able to continue their work inside Iran," Ramezanpoor said.
"When relations between the two countries go south, first of all
it hurts the independent writers and artists in Iran."
Beyond the bureaucratic headaches, delayed applications and
added costs, it was a sense of embarrassment that diners in the
restaurant felt most keenly.
Its owner, also called Ali, pointed to the walls decorated
with large photographs of Persepolis, the ruined capital of the
bygone Persian empire.
"I try to put nice pictures of Iran on the walls, and show
people what Iran was and what it is," he said. "And then
something like this happens."
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Ben Harding)