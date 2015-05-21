LONDON May 21 A London taxi driver was found
guilty of murder on Thursday for his role in making bombs used
against U.S. forces in Iraq in 2007, including one that killed
an American sergeant, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)
said.
Anis Sardar, 38, of northwest London, was convicted at
Woolwich Crown Court of two counts of murder and conspiracy to
murder.
The bombs had been buried under roads leading west out of
Baghdad in an area close to the U.S. Army's Camp Liberty. One of
the devices exploded as a U.S. armoured vehicle drove over it on
Sept. 27, 2007, killing Sergeant First Class Randy Johnson.
The BBC reported that Sardar was caught seven years after
the explosion when the FBI found his fingerprints on some of the
bombs.
"This was a landmark prosecution that shows we will do
everything in our power to ensure that international boundaries
are no barrier to terrorists in the UK being brought to justice
for murder committed anywhere in the world," said Sue Hemming,
head of Special Crime and Counter Terrorism at the CPS.
"Although Anis Sardar's fingerprints were found only on two
of the bombs, it is beyond doubt that he was part of a joint
enterprise to make four such devices, and potentially many
others, given their similarity and location," she said.
Sardar is expected to be sentenced on Friday.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)