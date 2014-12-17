LONDON Dec 17 Allegations that British troops
killed captured Iraqi prisoners and tortured or seriously abused
others after a battle in 2004 were "baseless", a long-running
inquiry concluded on Wednesday.
The Al-Sweady inquiry, which has lasted five years and has
cost around 30 million pounds ($47 million), was charged with
examining allegations made by Iraqis that British soldiers
captured alive and then murdered up to 20 men during and after
the battle in southern Iraq.
Iraqi witnesses told the inquiry that British soldiers
killed the men at the Abu Naji army camp in May 2004 and
separately that they mistreated nine detainees, whereas the
troops said the men died fighting on the battlefield and denied
mistreatment.
Wrapping up the inquiry, which heard allegations of multiple
murders, torture, and mutilation, Chairman Thayne Forbes said
all the gravest allegations had turned out to be false and
criticised Iraqi testimony.
"I have come to the firm conclusion that the vast majority
of the allegations made against the British military...
including, without exception, all the most serious allegations,
were wholly and entirely without merit or justification," he
said.
"Very many of those baseless allegations were the product of
deliberate and calculated lies on the part of those who made
them."
However Forbes did recommend changes to the way the British
army treats detainees and said that some behaviour amounted to
"actual or possible ill-treatment", including the lack of
adequate food and sleep and the use of certain questioning
methods.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)