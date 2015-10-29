LONDON Oct 29 The chairman of a long-running British public inquiry into the Iraq War said on Thursday he expected to complete his report next April and publish it in either June or July 2016.

The inquiry aims to shed light on every aspect of Britain's involvement with Iraq from 2001 to 2009, from the build-up to the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 to the withdrawal of combat troops, and to identify lessons that can be learned.

"My colleagues and I estimate that we will be able to complete the text of our report in the week commencing 18 April 2016. At that point, national security checking of its contents ... can begin," John Chilcot said in a letter to Prime Minister David Cameron published on the inquiry's website.

Chilcot said due to the length of the report - more than 2 million words in total - it would then take many weeks to prepare for printing, making publication in June or July most likely.

