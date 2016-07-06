LONDON Lawmakers who voted to support Britain's joining the 2003 invasion of Iraq need to take their share of responsibility for the mistakes that were made, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

Cameron, speaking after the publication of a long-awaited report on the events that led up to the conflict, said the country must ensure its armed forces are well equipped for any future conflict.

"The decision to go to war came to a vote in this House and members on all sides who voted for military action will have to take our fair share of the responsibility," he told parliament.

"We cannot turn the clock back but we can ensure that lessons are learned and acted on.

"It is crucial to good decision-making that a Prime Minister establishes a climate in which it's safe for officials and other experts to challenge existing policy and question the views of ministers and the Prime Minister without fear or favour."

