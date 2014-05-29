* Inquiry has been held up for years over secret documents
* Deal done to release Blair/Bush communications
* As vote nears, inquiry has become politically charged
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, May 29 The long-delayed results of
Britain's inquiry into the Iraq War came a step closer to
publication on Thursday after a deal was reached on how to use
notes and phone call records between then prime minister Tony
Blair and U.S. president George W. Bush.
The investigation, called the Chilcot Inquiry, was set up by
former prime minister Gordon Brown to learn lessons from the
2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq and its aftermath. It started its
work in 2009.
The inquiry had hoped to deliver its verdict by the end of
2011 or in early 2012. However, five years after it was launched
it has yet to report because of problems related to the release
of confidential documents.
On Thursday, the inquiry announced a deal had been reached
between it and the British government on the disclosure of
communications between Blair and Bush, previously cited as one
of the big stumbling blocks to publication of its report.
The inquiry's interest in their communications focuses on
how open-ended Blair's support for Bush and the war was.
Blair, who has repeatedly denied blocking the release of the
communications, has said he stands by his actions.
"Agreement has been reached on the principles that will
underpin disclosure of material from Cabinet-level discussions
and communications between the UK Prime Minister and the
President of the United States," the inquiry said in a
statement.
"Detailed consideration of material requested by the Inquiry
from communications between the Prime Minister and the President
of the United States has now begun. It is not yet clear how long
that will take."
GISTS AND QUOTES
The material the inquiry has requested covers "gists and
quotes" from 25 notes from Blair to Bush and more than 130
records of conversations. The inquiry is not seeking to use
material that reflects Bush's views, it said.
As Britain comes closer to a national election in May 2015
contested by David Cameron's Conservative party and the
opposition Labour party, once led by Blair, the timing of the
report's release has become increasingly politically charged.
Anticipating that it could be critical of Blair and hence
taint the party he led to three election victories by
association, some Labour supporters are uncomfortable about the
prospect of it coming out before the election.
The inquiry heard from senior politicians including Blair,
who appeared twice, as well as former diplomats and military
commanders.
When it does report, much of the focus will be on its
conclusions about Blair's decision to commit 45,000 British
troops to the invasion and on the legitimacy of a war in which
179 British soldiers were killed.
Critics have long argued Blair deliberately misled the
public over the reason he gave for war - former Iraqi President
Saddam Hussein's illegal weapons of mass destruction - which
were never found.
(Editing by Stephen Addison)