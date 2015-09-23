BELFAST, Sept 23 A witness has told a
parliamentary inquiry in Northern Ireland that the First
Minister of the British province was to receive a payment on
completion of a 1.3 billion pound ($2 billion) sale of property
loans to a U.S. private equity firm.
First Minister Peter Robinson, now embroiled in crisis talks
to avoid the collapse of the region's power-sharing government
between pro-British Protestants and pro-Irish Catholics, has
denied in the past that he was due to receive any payment.
Northern Ireland police opened a criminal inquiry in July
into the sale by Ireland's state-run "bad bank", the National
Asset Management Agency, of its entire portfolio of loans
belonging to Northern Ireland-based debtors to U.S. private
equity firm Cerberus Capital Management.
Cerberus has said that no improper or illegal fees were paid
by it or on its behalf.
"A point that is hugely relevant to this inquiry is a
success fee that was due to be paid to [Belfast solicitors'
firm] Tughan's," said blogger Jamie Bryson.
"There were to be a number of beneficiaries to this fee.. I
can now tell this committee, without fear of contradiction, that
Person A is Peter Robinson MLA."
There was no immediate response to requests for comment from
Robinson's spokesman.
Bryson is a pro-British Protestant unionist who joined calls
from Robinson's Irish nationalist political rivals for an
in-depth investigation into the NAMA sale.
Bryson has not revealed his sources, but members of the
local parliament decided his reporting on the issue had enough
credibility to justify an invitation to speak before the inquiry
in public session.
NAMA is one of the world's largest property groups, having
paid a total of 32 billion euros to purge Irish banks of risky
loans worth over double that amount following a crash that
forced Ireland to seek an international bailout.
Robinson said in July that he could "unequivocally, and
without reservation, confirm that I have not received nor was I
ever to receive any proceeds ... in relation to the NAMA sale."
($1 = 0.6556 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Conor
Humphries; Editing by Mark Heinrich)