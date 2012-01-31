LONDON Jan 31 The British government said
on Tuesday it had released the second part of its bilateral
rescue loan to Ireland, after the euro zone state passed a
review of its financial assistance from the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund.
The Treasury said it paid out on Monday 403.37 million
pounds of a 3.2 billion pound bilateral loan agreed in late 2010
as part of international efforts to stabilise Ireland's economy,
a victim of the euro zone debt crisis.
"The government believes that it is in our national interest
that the Irish economy is successful and its banking system is
stable," a spokesman for the Treasury said.
"The government continues to support Ireland's efforts to
improve its economic situation."