LONDON, April 17 Britain has delivered the third
instalment of its bilateral bailout loan to Ireland, Treasury
minister Mark Hoban said on Tuesday.
Hoban said Ireland, which needed help to prop up its banks
as the euro zone debt crisis unfolded in 2010, had passed a
review by the International Monetary Fund and European Union,
clearing the way for a payment of 403.37 million pounds.
The instalment - part of about 1.2 billion pounds disbursed
so far - has a maturity date of Sept. 30, 2019.
"The government believes that it is in our national interest
that the Irish economy is successful and its banking system is
stable," Hoban said.
Britain, which agreed to lend 3.25 billion pounds directly
to its struggling neighbour as part of a seven billion pound
contribution to an international bailout, cut the rate it
charges on the loan last year to ease pressure on Ireland.