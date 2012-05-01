LONDON May 1 The lead singer of heavy metal
rock band Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson, has announced plans to
open an aviation centre in South Wales that will bring up to
1,000 new jobs to the area on Tuesday.
Dickinson, who has sold more than 85 million records
worldwide, is also a commercial airline pilot and aviation
entrepreneur.
The singer said that his new company Cardiff Aviation will
aim to provide specialist aviation support services which
includes training and aircraft maintenance to clients such as
Boeing.
"We'd expect to create up to a thousand jobs within 18
months, based on the level of interest and commitment from
aircraft manufacturers and operators," Dickinson said in a press
statement.
"We're coming into this enterprise with the knowledge that
we'll also be bringing business to South Wales."
Welsh Business Minister Edwina Hart welcomed the move, which
would provide a substantial boost to the employment market.
"This is exactly the type of investment needed which will
create hundreds of well-paid skilled jobs in one of our key
sectors," she said.
Dickinson added that he was delighted to continue the area's
long connection with aviation.
"South Wales has long had an association with the aircraft
industry and I am delighted that I am able to play a small part
in the continuation of that tradition," he said.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Paul Casciato)