Nov 2 The scope of Britain's Islamic finance
market is widening with several initiatives from the government
and private sector, although the country is about to lose one of
its six full-fledged Islamic banks.
In June, Britain became the first Western country to sell
sovereign sukuk (Islamic bonds), helping boost its industry
credentials as competition intensifies among global financial
centres for a slice of Islamic business.
Britain has 22 firms that offer sharia-compliant financial
products and they held an estimated $19 billion in assets last
year, according to a report by lobby group TheCityUK. These
include six full-fledged Islamic banks such as Bank of London
and the Middle East, European Islamic Investment Bank
, Gatehouse Bank and the Islamic Bank of Britain (IBB).
Last week a government official said the central bank would
look into developing a liquidity management tool for use by
Islamic banks, while Britain's export credit agency expects to
guarantee sukuk for the first time next year, an issue by a
customer of European plane maker Airbus.
In May, the Bank of England widened the types of
sharia-compliant debt instruments that Islamic banks can use in
their liquidity buffers, under a policy statement known as
PS4/14.
Islamic banking accounts for only a tiny fraction - less
than 1 percent - of the British banking sector, far below the
share of roughly a quarter seen in the Gulf.
But taken together, the new official initiatives seem likely
to create a more benign environment for Islamic finance,
allowing banks to operate more flexibly and efficiently, and
therefore more cheaply. Depending on how quickly it moves ahead,
the plan for the liquidity management tool could conceivably put
Britain ahead of some Gulf countries in providing options in
this area.
"PS4/14 is a strong enabler...this is very powerful for us,"
Sultan Choudhury, chief executive of Birmingham-based IBB, said
on the sidelines of an industry conference in Dubai.
The new rules allow Islamic banks to hold a variety of
instruments, ranging from sukuk issued by the Qatari government
to those issued by Saudi Arabian firms, Choudhury said.
The IBB, a unit of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, is now
moving into the wholesale business and plans to change its name
to Al Rayan Bank in December, subject to regulatory approval, as
it looks to appeal to a wider customer base.
ALTERNATIVES
Despite this, London-based European Islamic Investment Bank
is now in discussions with regulators to relinquish its banking
licence, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
Under a 2012-2016 strategy, EIIB is exiting legacy private
equity investments, seeking more stable income from its asset
management and advisory services.
Dropping its deposit-taking licence would remove cumbersome
capital and reporting requirements. In July, EIIB failed to
secure regulatory approval to appoint a chief financial officer.
Other banks are also adjusting their strategies.
London-based Gatehouse Bank aims to generate more deals outside
the domestic property market, its recently appointed chief
executive told Reuters in August.
Bank of London and The Middle East, Britain's largest
Islamic bank, is developing private banking services with
Malaysia's Bank Muamalat.
Non-banks are also spotting opportunities, such as asset
management firm London Central Portfolio (LCP), which has
launched two sharia-compliant property funds since December.
"We have every intention of rolling this out across all
future funds," said Naomi Heaton, chief executive of LCP. "With
the Islamic finance industry growing rapidly and far quicker
than the conventional fund sector, we wish to continue to
capitalise on this market."
Last week, London's Battersea Power Station project
announced it had secured a 467 million pound ($754 million)
Islamic syndicated loan, one of the largest Islamic transactions
ever conducted in the country.
