By Sebastian Salek
LONDON, July 22 Britain's financial regulator
said on Monday it will not pursue a second retrial of four
former directors of healthcare software company iSoft,
dealing a blow in its financial crime-fighting credentials.
A judge threw out the case against the four men early in
July following errors in the handling of a key piece of
evidence. Their first trial ended in a hung jury last August.
Former iSoft chairman Patrick Cryne and ex-directors Stephen
Graham, Timothy Whiston and John Whelan were accused of
conspiring to bury bad news and hoodwink investors between 2003
and 2006. All four denied the charges.
The prosecutions, brought by the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) and its predecessor the Financial Services Authority
(FSA), followed a seven-year investigation.
"The collapse of this case will be a huge blow to the FCA,"
said Victoria Turner of law firm Pannone, which represented
Whelan.
She said regulators had "pursued both trials, in part, on an
incorrect basis which would have been uncovered earlier if
disclosure from the prosecution had been adequate."
ISoft, involved in a 6.2 billion pound upgrade of computer
systems for Britain's National Health Service, in 2006 reported
possible accounting irregularities at the firm.
The FCA said it had decided not to pursue the case as it
would not be in the public interest.
"This is of course a disappointing outcome," said Tracey
McDermott, director of enforcement and financial crime at the
FCA.
"The problems that have arisen in this case result from a
particularly unusual set of circumstances, which are unlikely to
recur."
