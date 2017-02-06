LONDON Britain's Theresa May will tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that continued settlement activity undermines trust in the region, her spokeswoman said on Monday.

"Of course I would expect the Middle East peace process to come up, and in that context the PM to reiterate our long-standing position ... that we see the continued increase in settlement activity undermining trust," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"But also (to put forward) the very clear position that we have taken of needing to pursue a twin-track approach, recognising the right of Israel to live safe from terrorism."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James,)