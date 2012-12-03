LONDON Dec 3 Britain said on Monday it had summoned the Israeli ambassador in London to express its concerns over Israel's plans to expand Jewish settlements after the Palestinians won de facto U.N. recognition of statehood.

"The Israeli Ambassador to London, Daniel Taub, has been formally summoned to the Foreign Office this morning by the Minister for the Middle East, Alistair Burt. The Minister set out the depth of the UK's concerns," a Foreign Office spokesman said.

"Any decision about any other measures the UK might take will depend on the outcome of our discussions with the Israeli government and with international partners including the US and European Union," he added.

Israel said on Friday it would build 3,000 more settler homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas Palestinians want for a future state.

Britain joined France at the weekend in condemning the plan, saying it would make it harder to achieve a resolution through a so-called "two state solution", with Jerusalem as a shared capital, of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

On Thursday the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved the de facto recognition of the sovereign state of Palestine, in a diplomatic setback for Israel.