Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) walks out of 10 Downing Street after his meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May told her Israeli counterpart on Monday that Britain supports the Iran nuclear deal but needs to be alert to Iran's pattern of destabilising behaviour in the region, her spokeswoman said.

Ahead of talks with May in London, Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to Britain to join new sanctions against Iran.

"The prime minister made clear that we support the deal on nuclear that was agreed," the spokeswoman told reporters, when asked whether was Britain was considering new sanctions.

"What happens now is that needs to be properly enforced, and we also need to be alert to Iran's pattern of destabilising activity in the region."

