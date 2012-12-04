LONDON Dec 4 British Foreign Secretary William
Hague said on Tuesday that European sanctions against Israel in
response to its latest plans to build settlements on disputed
land were not an option.
However, he told parliament that he was in talks with other
European foreign ministers about formulating "incentives and
disincentives" to support U.S. efforts to bring Israel and the
Palestinians back to the negotiating table.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to expand
settlement building after the United Nations' de facto
recognition of Palestinian statehood last week, and has brushed
off international criticism of the move.
The land Israel plans to build on is seen as essential for a
contiguous Palestinian state as envisaged by the internationally
backed two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
"I don't think there is enthusiasm around the European Union
... about economic sanctions in Europe on Israel. I don't
believe there would be anywhere near a consensus nor is that our
approach. We continue to try to bring both sides back to
negotiations," Hague said.
"Nevertheless, if there is no reversal of the decision that
has been announced, we will want to consider what further steps
European countries should take," he said.
France on Monday also dismissed the prospect of European
sanctions on Israel.
Settlement building on land Israel captured in a 1967 war is
considered illegal by most world powers and have routinely drawn
condemnation from them.