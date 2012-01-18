LONDON Jan 18 Italy has no immediate plans to sell stakes in publicly owned assets because they would not raise enough money in the current economic environment, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday.

"We don't have any action plan in that area at the moment," he said during a news conference at the London Stock Exchange. "We believe that market prices for shares of most companies may be particularly attractive for potential inquirers right now, but do not necessarily induce a government to go on the market with valuable assets.

"We have an open mind on all these issues, but no definite policy intentions at all as of now."

On Iran, he added that he was concerned by the latest developments there and was ready to be part of any European Union decision on an oil embargo.