LONDON Jan 18 Italy has no immediate
plans to sell stakes in publicly owned assets because they would
not raise enough money in the current economic environment,
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday.
"We don't have any action plan in that area at the moment,"
he said during a news conference at the London Stock Exchange.
"We believe that market prices for shares of most companies may
be particularly attractive for potential inquirers right now,
but do not necessarily induce a government to go on the market
with valuable assets.
"We have an open mind on all these issues, but no definite
policy intentions at all as of now."
On Iran, he added that he was concerned by the latest
developments there and was ready to be part of any European
Union decision on an oil embargo.