LONDON Oct 24 A British union has rejected a
final pay offer from Jaguar Land Rover and will ballot
workers in the first stage towards possible strike action, a
trade union source with direct knowledge of talks with the firm
told Reuters on Friday.
Negotiations have been ongoing for weeks between the two
sides and the Indian Tata-owned automaker made its final offer
of a rise of at least 3 percent for each of the next three years
linked to pensions changes and a bonus system, the source said.
After years in the doldrums, Jaguar Land Rover has enjoyed a
new lease of life since it was bought by India's Tata group in
2008, recording a 2013/14 pre-tax profit of 2.5 billion
pounds($4.02 billion), up from 1.7 billion pounds a year before.
The source said the union had not given the firm a specific
figure that it was demanding but that the final offer was
unacceptable given the automaker's strong performance.
"For a company making 10 million pounds a day in profits we
believed it disgraceful that JLR would want to introduce a bonus
system designed to hold back basic pay and make draconian cuts
to pensions," the source said.
A spokeswoman at Jaguar Land Rover said negotiations had
been taking place but that unions had voted to reject what the
company considered to be a fair proposal.
"Our offer was based on a desire to appropriately reward our
workforce for their contribution to Jaguar Land Rover's success
whilst balancing the longer-term needs to deliver sustainable
business growth," she said.
According to a document seen by Reuters at an earlier stage
in the negotiations, the firm said it had to keep its
expenditure down due to an increase in its volumes which had
meant costs had risen making "margins uncompetitive".
Over 16,000 staff - including shop-floor workers, engineers
and supervisors - will be asked at a ballot in mid-November
whether to accept the company's final offer, which the source
said was expected to be turned down.
Then a second ballot will take place which will most
probably ask whether workers wish to strike, which the source
said the union was "confident" would be approved.
Jaguar Land Rover built almost one in three of the 1.5
million cars made in Britain last year; the official opening of
its sixth site, an engine manufacturing centre, is due to take
place next week.
Workers were offered a 3.6 percent rise in the first year
and either 3 percent or the Retail Prices Index measure of
inflation plus 0.5 percent depending on which is higher in years
two and three, the source said.
Pay is a key consideration in Britain ahead of a general
election next year and as the Bank of England weighs up when to
begin raising rock bottom interest rates.
Policymakers are watching for signs of a pickup in labour
costs as they consider when to start raising borrowing rates.
Earnings have failed to keep up with inflation for most of the
period since the financial crisis in 2008.
Earlier this month, official data showed pay, including
bonuses, rose on average by 0.7 percent in the three months to
August, falling short of the 1.2 percent rate of inflation.
But with British car sales forecast to return to
pre-recession levels of 2.45 million in 2014 and Britain
expected to beat its all-time production high by 2017, unions
are pushing for pay rises to reflect the buoyant market.
In September, Jaguar made efforts to broaden its appeal and
take on bigger rivals such as BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz by
launching its cheapest ever car, the XE sports sedan, aimed at
women and young drivers.
($1 = 0.6216 British pound)
(Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by David Evans)