LONDON, April 11 Job vacancies in London's
financial services sector rose by a quarter in the first three
months of the year as employers picked up their hiring activity,
boosting confidence in the labour market, a survey showed.
Job vacancies in one of the world's top financial centres
rose to 7,308 in the first quarter, up from 5,859 in the same
period last year, according to recruitment firm Morgan
McKinley's London Employment Monitor for March.
"This picture of the hiring market is backed up by what
employers are telling us; that there is more appetite to hire
and the process is more fluid with fewer obstacles to bringing
new talent on board," said the firm's financial services
operations director Hakan Enver in a statement on Thursday.
The survey is in line with the latest figures on Britain's
dominant services sector, which showed services output grew at
its strongest pace in five months in January, easing concerns
that the country may slip into its third recession in five
years.
London's banks and financial services companies have slashed
thousands of jobs in recent years following a wave of banking
scandals and a double-dip recession. However recent data show
confidence is slowly returning.
For the month of March alone, financial job vacancies fell
14 percent from a year ago to 2,394, but Enver said this was in
part due to Easter coming earlier than usual.
The data, based on Morgan McKinley's records of permanent
job vacancies and new candidates registering for full-time work,
also showed growth in salaries in financial services.
The average salary rose 17 percent in March, bucking the
trend in the UK's wider labour market, which has seen paltry
wage growth.
"There are further indicators of confidence when it comes to
remuneration... Many professionals are now also more
self-assured in pushing for much higher pay than they are
currently earning," Enver said.
Candidates were likely to find competitive salaries in
governance areas like risk management and compliance where
talent is in high demand, the statement added.