* Unemployment rate edges up to 5.6 pct
* Fall in part-time workers pushes down employment numbers
* Total earnings rise by most in more than five years
* Sterling dips, gilts rise as investors reassess rates
outlook
(Adds reaction of markets, economists, background)
By William Schomberg and Andy Bruce
LONDON, July 15 Britain's unemployment rate rose
for the first time in more than two years, data showed on
Wednesday, but faster growth in earnings means the Bank of
England is likely to keep signalling an interest rate hike is
approaching.
The Office for National Statistics said the unemployment
rate edged up to 5.6 percent in the three months to May as the
number of people in employment fell by 67,000, primarily because
of fewer part-time workers.
Economists had expected the rate to remain stable at 5.5
percent. Sterling initially fell by about half a cent against
the dollar and British government bond prices rose.
It was the first time the jobless rate had risen since early
2013, shortly before Britain's economy started to recover from
the effects of the financial crisis.
Wednesday's data also suggested the labour market remained
weaker in June when the number of people claiming unemployment
benefit rose by 7,000, the first increase since October 2012.
"It is possible that the rate of improvement in the labour
market that we have seen over the last three years may have
eased off, though it is much too early to be certain," Nick
Palmer, an ONS statistician, said.
EARNINGS BOOST
Total average weekly earnings in the three months to May,
including bonuses, rose by 3.2 percent compared with the same
period a year earlier, up from 2.7 percent in the three months
to April.
It was the biggest increase in total pay over a three-month
period since April 2010, the ONS said.
Excluding bonuses, pay rose by 2.8 percent, the biggest
increase in more than six years.
Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had forecast total
earnings would rise by 3.3 percent and that earnings excluding
bonuses would increase by 3.0 percent.
The Bank of England is keeping a close eye on wages as it
considers when to start raising interest rates from their record
low of 0.5 percent.
The Bank's governor, Mark Carney, said on Tuesday that
earnings data up to April had been a touch firmer than the
central bank expected and he reiterated his view that a first
rate increase since the financial crisis was "moving closer."
Another BoE policymaker, David Miles, went further, saying
it would be "a bad mistake" to wait too long before raising.
James Knightley, an economist with ING in London, said
Wednesday's data supported the BoE's broader stance but .
"With the UK economy dominated by the service sector and
might temper rate hike expectations and the recent rise in
sterling.
The recovery in earnings and near-zero inflation is boosting
the spending power of British households after their living
standards worsened over the past five years. Consumer prices
were unchanged in the 12 months to June, data showed on Tuesday.
