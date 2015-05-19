* Court says banker was improperly identified by FCA
regulator
* Case could affect future FCA enforcement notices
(Adds further cases, lawyer comment)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, May 19 A former JPMorgan
executive who supervised a division that ran up $6.2 billion of
losses in the "London Whale" scandal of 2012 has won a second
legal challenge against Britain's regulator in a closely watched
court battle.
The Court of Appeal said on Tuesday that although Achilles
Macris had not been named, he had been improperly identified
when the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fined JPMorgan almost
140 million pounds ($217 million) in 2013 over huge bets by
former trader Bruno Iksil.
The case has been closely watched by other traders, who also
believe they have been identified in FCA notices, prejudiced and
not given a right of reply, and the latest decision could have
implications for how much detail the FCA can publish in
enforcement notices.
Christian Bittar, a former Deutsche Bank trader,
is among those to also have challenged the watchdog about being
allegedly improperly identified in an enforcement notice against
a company, one source familiar with the situation said.
The German lender was fined $2.5 billion by U.S. and British
authorities in April as part of a global investigation into
alleged benchmark interest rate rigging.
"The FCA hasn't taken a blind bit of notice of due process,"
said one London lawyer, who declined to be named, adding that
the regulator had run "roughshod" over individuals and ruined
reputations unnecessarily.
The FCA, which could yet appeal to the Supreme Court, said
only: "We are considering the judgment carefully."
Macris, a Greek citizen, ran the London division of
JPMorgan's Chief Investment Office (CIO) when Iksil, nicknamed
"the London Whale" for his outsized derivatives trades, stacked
up eyewatering losses. His job title was International Chief
Investment Officer.
In its enforcement notice, the FCA said that "by virtue of
the conduct of the CIO London management", JPMorgan had
deliberately misled the regulator.
Arguing that the term "CIO London management" had been
intentionally used to refer specifically to him, rather than a
corporate body, Macris contended that a series of FCA notices
identified him and were clearly prejudicial to him, and yet he
had had no opportunity to contest the allegations.
A secondary process should now start automatically to decide
whether the criticisms against him are valid, his lawyer at
Clifford Chance said.
JPMorgan, whose Chief Executive Jamie Dimon initially
dismissed the London Whale incident as a 'tempest in a teapot',
was fined more than $1 billion by U.S. and British regulators.
Iksil's former boss Javier Martin-Artajo and junior trader
Julien Grout were indicted by U.S. authorities on five charges
each, including securities fraud and conspiracy. Iksil has been
cooperating with U.S. authorities and has not faced charges.
U.S. prosecutors said earlier this month their efforts to
extradite Martin-Artajo from Spain had hit a dead end. Grout
lives in France, a country that does not extradite its citizens.
Macris was Martin-Artajo's supervisor.
($1 = 0.6465 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Keith Weir
and Mark Trevelyan)