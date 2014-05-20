* Fell over 20 floors at Canary Wharf
LONDON, May 20 A JP Morgan technology expert who
fell to his death from the bank's tower in London's Canary Wharf
financial district, killed himself, an inquest concluded on
Tuesday.
Gabriel Magee, 39, a vice president with the corporate and
investment bank's technology arm, plunged from the building in
January, hitting a lower, 9th-floor roof. He was pronounced dead
at the scene. (ID:nL5N0L22CK) His body was visible for hours to
workers overlooking the JP Morgan tower in Canary Wharf.
"I am wholly satisfied that Gabriel jumped off the 32nd
floor with the intention of killing himself," senior coroner
Mary Hassell said in her conclusion.
She also said it was clear that work performance issues he
had previously faced were consequences of personal troubles.
The inquest got written evidence from a senior toxicologist
that Magee, an American, had an alcohol level nearly three times
the legal driving limit. An empty bottle of tequila was found
among his possessions.
COMPUTER NOTES
JP Morgan's head of investigations, Jonathan Shatford, told
Poplar Coroner's court that a note was found on Magee's computer
to "jump" from Jan. 27. Another note two weeks earlier read "try
to jump off building."
He also said evidence from Magee's swipe card showed he
tried to reach the roof and upper floors twice before his death,
starting from November 2013. A padlock had been cut and Magee
had climbed a step ladder to get to the roof, he said.
Mark Gibbons, a friend and colleague, said that although
Magee had seemed happy, there had been a previous incident in
New York when Magee had sent an email along the lines that he
"couldn't handle this" before disappearing for a short while.
His former line manager, Andrew Harding told, the court that
Magee asked for and received a reduced working week and that
after a holiday in September, he seemed in a better frame of
mind and his work improved.
The inquest also heard from several witnesses that Magee had
been upset in early 2013, a year before his death, when he split
up with his girlfriend. But Maya Cooray, a therapist who saw
Magee for several months from March 2013, said she saw no signs
of paranoia or depression during the 10-odd occasions they met.
Magee's was the second confirmed suicide by a London-based
bank worker in 2014. He died just two days after the wife of a
former senior manager at Deutsche Bank found him
hanging at their home.
An inquest in March heard that William Broeksmit, 58, left
several suicide notes and had been "very anxious" about the
authorities investigating areas of banking where he had worked.